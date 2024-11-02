Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $121.28 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

