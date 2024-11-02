Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

DOCT stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.