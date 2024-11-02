Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 455 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $129,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 411.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

RSPM opened at $36.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

