Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 954 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBD opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.