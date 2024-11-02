Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $249,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 519.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 46.8% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:UOCT opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.