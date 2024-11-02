Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 246.72 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

