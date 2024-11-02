Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUPN opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

