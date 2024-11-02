Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

TAYD stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

