TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $119.75. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

