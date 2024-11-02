Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 78.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

NYSE TFX opened at $211.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.49 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

