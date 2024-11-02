Telsey Advisory Group Comments on adidas FY2024 Earnings

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%.
Read Our Latest Report on ADDYY
adidas Price Performance
Shares of ADDYY opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.36. adidas has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $134.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at $4,809,000.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.