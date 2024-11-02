Telsey Advisory Group Comments on adidas FY2024 Earnings

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on ADDYY

adidas Price Performance

Shares of ADDYY opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.36. adidas has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $134.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at $4,809,000.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.