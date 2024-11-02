The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,511,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,122,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,705,982 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,009,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,134,418.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,872,366 shares of company stock valued at $11,580,308. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

