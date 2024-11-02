ThredUp (TDUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

In related news, Director Noam Paransky acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,419.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ThredUp news, Director Noam Paransky bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 426,444 shares in the company, valued at $345,419.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noam Paranksy bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 385,008 shares of company stock worth $308,906 over the last ninety days. 34.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

