Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Enters Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement

Tilray Brands, Inc. announced on October 30, 2024, the company entered into a Fourth Amendment and Consent to Credit Agreement with Bank of America, N.A. and other parties involved in a Credit Agreement dated June 30, 2023. This Fourth Amendment includes provisions related to lender consent for Tilray’s acquisition of a portfolio of craft beer brands from Molson Coors Beverage Company, also known as the “Molson Transaction.”

Among the key aspects outlined in the Fourth Amendment, Tilray granted a first lien security interest in all assets and equity interests of the businesses acquired through the Molson Transaction to serve as collateral for the Credit Agreement and the associated guaranty.

Moreover, the company reported the creation of a direct financial obligation or an obligation under an off-balance sheet arrangement of a registrant, as per Item 2.03 in the filing, referencing the information detailed in Item 1.01 concerning the Credit Agreement Amendment.

In connection with the Fourth Amendment, Tilray disclosed filing exhibit 10.1, which encapsulates the Fourth Amendment and Consent to Credit Agreement, dated as of October 30, 2024. Additionally, exhibit 104 includes the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

According to the report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, this filing has been signed on behalf of Tilray Brands, Inc. by Mitchell Gendel, Global General Counsel, on November 1, 2024.

The collaboration between Tilray and Bank of America, N.A. underlines the company’s continued efforts to strengthen its financial position and support strategic acquisitions within the industry. For more information and details regarding the Fourth Amendment and its implications, interested parties can refer to the complete filing on the SEC’s website.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

