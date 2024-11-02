Toromont Industries (TIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$1.67 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.11. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$123.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$107.82 and a 12-month high of C$135.53. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

TIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a C$136.00 price objective on Toromont Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$136.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$138.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total transaction of C$75,114.00. In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total transaction of C$75,114.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total value of C$123,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $677,864 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

