Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Insider Sells £19,890 in Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.69), for a total value of £19,890 ($25,794.32).
Town Centre Securities Stock Down 4.2 %
TOWN opened at GBX 135.02 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.34. The company has a market capitalization of £56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -225.03 and a beta of 1.11. Town Centre Securities Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About Town Centre Securities
