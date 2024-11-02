Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Insider Sells £19,890 in Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.69), for a total value of £19,890 ($25,794.32).

Town Centre Securities Stock Down 4.2 %

TOWN opened at GBX 135.02 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.34. The company has a market capitalization of £56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -225.03 and a beta of 1.11. Town Centre Securities Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Town Centre Securities

Featured Articles

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

