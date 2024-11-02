Traders Purchase High Volume of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Call Options (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,201 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 754% compared to the typical daily volume of 375 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $30.59 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $327.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 58.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

