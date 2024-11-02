Traders Purchase High Volume of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Call Options (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,201 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 754% compared to the typical daily volume of 375 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance
NYSE:BXSL opened at $30.59 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $327.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 58.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.