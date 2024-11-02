Traders Purchase High Volume of Roblox Call Options (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 64,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,179 call options.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,341 shares of company stock valued at $43,897,012 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

