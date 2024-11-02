Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Get Transcat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Transcat

Transcat Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRNS opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89. The stock has a market cap of $873.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Transcat by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Transcat by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Transcat by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.