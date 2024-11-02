TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,012,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,770.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,181. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

