Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 86.6% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

