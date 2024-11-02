Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.76 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.85 ($0.59). 48,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 440,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.15 ($0.60).

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Triple Point Energy Transition alerts:

Triple Point Energy Transition Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 36.13%. This is an increase from Triple Point Energy Transition’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Triple Point Energy Transition’s payout ratio is -8,571.43%.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in the energy sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.