Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 67455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 70.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

