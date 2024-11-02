TSE:FN FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at C$41.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.74.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of C$205.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.10 million.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,288.94. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.