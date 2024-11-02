TSE:POW FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.83.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

POW opened at C$44.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 91.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$44.86.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$9.91 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

