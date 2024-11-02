TSE:TF FY2024 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 70.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.54 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TF opened at C$7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.52%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

