Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $81.97 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 818594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWLO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Twilio by 30.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 311,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 736.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

