Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UHT opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6,990.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

