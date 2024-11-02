Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMDFree Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 1.1 %

UTMD stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $222.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 124.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 124.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

