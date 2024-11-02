Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46). Approximately 45,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.46).

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company has a market cap of £30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

