Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 286.27% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

