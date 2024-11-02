Ventum Cap Mkts Has Positive Estimate for Propel Q3 Earnings

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Propel in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Propel alerts:

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRL. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Propel

Propel Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE PRL opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Propel has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

About Propel

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.