Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Buys £50,093.28 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Adams acquired 116,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £50,093.28 ($64,963.40).

Venture Life Group Price Performance

Shares of VLG opened at GBX 42 ($0.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. Venture Life Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.40 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.29 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £53.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4,328.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.97.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes healthcare products in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral healthcare products, including mouthwash, toothpaste, breath freshening capsules, and dental accessories under UltraDEX and Dentyl Dual Action brands; and proctology products, such as Procto-eze Plus range for treating the discomfort caused by haemorrhoids.

