Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Buys £50,093.28 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Adams acquired 116,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £50,093.28 ($64,963.40).
Venture Life Group Price Performance
Shares of VLG opened at GBX 42 ($0.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. Venture Life Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.40 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.29 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £53.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4,328.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.97.
