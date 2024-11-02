Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Sells 15,000 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,490.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of VERA stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
