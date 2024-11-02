Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Position Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,209 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,707.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. TD Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

