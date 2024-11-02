Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.11% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,798 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSDA opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.