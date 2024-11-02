VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ CDC opened at $63.75 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $812.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,285.82 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,399.38%.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
