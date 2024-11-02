VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CDC opened at $63.75 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $812.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,285.82 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,399.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

