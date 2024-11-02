Vimeo (VMEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Philip D. Moyer acquired 32,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vimeo

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.