Viper Energy (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

