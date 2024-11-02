Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,140 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.13% of Vipshop worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $136,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.7 %

VIPS stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.