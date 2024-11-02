Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vistra by 1,358.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vistra by 315.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,096,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $119.51 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

