Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as €44.00 ($47.83) and last traded at €44.50 ($48.37). 15,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.50 ($50.54).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €47.63 and its 200 day moving average is €47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $750.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

