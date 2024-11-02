Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

