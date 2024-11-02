Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

