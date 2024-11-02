Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.66.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.