Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

