Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE opened at $62.59 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

