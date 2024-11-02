Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,654 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.