Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of Williams-Sonoma Q3 Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $132.28 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average is $145.18. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

