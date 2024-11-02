Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of CDP FY2025 Earnings

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for COPT Defense Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

CDP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

NYSE CDP opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

