The Wendy’s Company, listed on Nasdaq as WEN, recently released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024. The company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kirk Tanner, highlighted the growth in sales performance across Wendy’s restaurants, showcasing strength in maintaining traffic and market share within the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) burger segment.

### Financial Performance Highlights

– **Systemwide Sales Growth:** The report indicated a positive trend in systemwide sales growth for both the U.S. and international markets.– **Same-Restaurant Sales Growth:** This metric reflects the growth trends within the company’s restaurants, showcasing promising figures.– **Total Revenues:** Wendy’s reported an increase in total revenues, primarily driven by revenue sources like advertising funds, franchise fees, and rental income.– **Net Income:** While there was a decrease in net income compared to the previous period, this was mainly attributed to operating expenses and a higher effective tax rate.

### Key Takeaways

– *Outlook for 2024*: Wendy’s provided forward-looking projections for various financial measures, including adjusted earnings per share, systemwide sales growth, and free cash flow. The company anticipates a positive trajectory in these areas.

– *Dividend Declaration*: The Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2024.

– *Share Repurchases*: Wendy’s bought back shares in the third quarter and continues repurchasing shares in the fourth quarter, showcasing confidence in its financial position.

### Future Plans and Investor Relations

– *Investor Day*: Wendy’s announced plans to host an Investor Day on March 5, 2025, aiming to share insights into upcoming strategies.

### Conclusion

Despite facing challenges like increased operating expenses, Wendy’s remains focused on strategic growth initiatives and aims to leverage its brand strength in the market. The company’s positive financial outlook and commitment to investor relations signal confidence in its path ahead. Investors and shareholders will likely keep a close watch on Wendy’s progress in line with its outlined strategies.

